DAC Beachcroft, Insurtech Firm Create Auto Liability Tool

Law360, London (July 11, 2019, 4:49 PM BST) -- Law firm DAC Beachcroft LLP said Thursday it has partnered with an insurance technology firm and a claims solutions provider to develop an artificial intelligence tool that helps insurers assess which driver is responsible for a motor accident. DAC Beachcroft collaborated with insurtech start-up Automated Insurance Solutions and Audatex, which connects insurers with accident repair companies, to develop online platform BAIL. The tool is powered by artificial intelligence and allows insurers to quickly and accurately assess liability after a motor accident, the law firm said. Insurers can answer questions about the accident, select the layout of the road where the crash...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS