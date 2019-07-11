Indiana AG Says Medical Debt Collector Belongs In Ch. 7

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Indiana's attorney general wants to force the troubled medical debt collection company responsible for a breach that exposed the personal data of 20 million consumers into liquidation, telling a New York bankruptcy court there's no reason Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau Inc. should retain control of its own fate. Retrieval-Masters, which operates the American Medical Collection Agency, filed for Chapter 11 last month amid the fallout of the massive breach, but in Wednesday's filing, Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill said the company has made no progress toward its stated goal of selling off its assets. Given that Retrieval-Masters is bleeding $100,000 a...

