Cleary Guides Agilent's $1.17B Deal For BioTek Instruments

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Agilent Technologies, steered by Cleary, said Thursday it agreed to buy privately held scientific instrument maker BioTek Instruments for $1.165 billion. Chemical analysis and diagnostics company Agilent said in its statement that Vermont-based BioTek’s products include cell imaging systems and automated incubators. Agilent broke into the cell analysis space in 2015 when it bought Seahorse Bioscience, later acquiring Luxcel Biosciences and ACEA Biosciences in January 2018 and September 2018, respectively, according to the statement. “The combination of these two companies will accelerate our multi-year growth strategy to expand our position in cell analysis,” Agilent President and CEO Mike McMullen said in...

