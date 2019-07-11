Law360 (July 11, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii attorney who tried to frame her uncle and a Maine lawyer who pressured an abuse victim into sex lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Hawaii Honolulu lawyer and former city prosecutor Katherine Puana Kealoha saw her license pulled by the state high court after she was found guilty in a closely watched public corruption case. Kealoha, along with her husband, ex-Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha, and three other police officers were charged in 2017 with conspiring to frame Kealoha's uncle for stealing a mailbox and then...

