Trump Fights Deposition Bid In Campaign Worker Bias Suit

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump asked a Florida federal court on Wednesday for a protective order blocking an ex-campaign staffer from making him sit for a deposition in her suit accusing his campaign of underpaying black female workers, which also includes an allegation he kissed her without permission. The president and his campaign said Trump should not have to respond to the "extensive, irrelevant, oppressive and unduly burdensome written discovery requests" from plaintiff Alva Johnson, who seeks to represent a proposed class of allegedly underpaid black female campaign staffers. Trump also should not have to sit for a deposition to answer questions about...

