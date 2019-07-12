EU High Court Nixes $33M In Food Tray Cartel Fines

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Europe's highest court has dealt wins and losses to a handful of retail food packaging companies found to have been running a cartel, overturning €29.9 million ($33.7 million) in fines but leaving nearly twice that in place. The European Court of Justice handed down three decisions on Thursday, two of which were in favor of Europe's antitrust authority, upholding €56 million in fines that the European Commission doled out in 2015. But in its third opinion, the court came down on the side of five companies that had been fined to the tune of nearly €30 million, finding that the European...

