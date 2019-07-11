InterRent REIT Drops $118M On Trio Of Montreal Buildings

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has reached a deal to buy three apartment buildings in Montreal for CA$154.7 million ($118.4 million), according to an announcement on Thursday from the Ottawa-based REIT. The firm is buying 235 Sherbrooke St. W., 1025 Sherbrooke St. E. and 4875 Dufferin Ave., which have a combined 662 units. The Sherbrooke properties are downtown, and the third property is in Montreal's Hampstead neighborhood. The REIT did not disclose sell-side information in its announcement on Thursday. “We are extremely pleased to announce these acquisitions and to be able to continue growing our footprint in one of the REIT’s...

