Carlyle Lands $5.3B Across Credit, Infrastructure Funds

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Carlyle Group on Thursday said it closed two funds totaling $5.3 billion that will be used to invest in infrastructure assets and provide capital solutions to upper-middle market borrowers. Carlyle said its Carlyle Credit Opportunities Fund is a $2.4 billion fund that will increase to $3.1 billion when accounting for available leverage. In addition to the credit fund, the firm said it closed a $2.2 billion fund, Carlyle Global Infrastructure Opportunity Fund, that will be used to invest in member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Carlyle said in a company statement that CCOF has already deployed...

