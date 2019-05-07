Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cattle Price-Fixing Cases Consolidated In Minnesota

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal court ruled Wednesday that some of the country’s largest meatpacking companies, including Tyson and Cargill, will now face consolidated allegations of colluding to drive down prices of cattle used for beef production.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer issued a nine-page order, saying that the court will oversee three proposed class actions filed by ranchers and industry trade groups over claims that meat processors have harmed them and violated federal antitrust law by suppressing prices for fed cattle.

The plaintiffs have until July 15 to file a consolidated amended complaint, the judge said.

Attorneys for the parties did not...

Subscribers Only

Subscribers Only

Minnesota

Anti-Trust

Subscribers Only

May 7, 2019

