Copyright Small Claims Court Bill Heads To Senate Floor

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A proposal to establish small claims courts to hear copyright disputes will head to the U.S. Senate floor after easily clearing the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. The committee passed the draft legislation, known as the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act of 2019, or the CASE Act, by a voice vote Thursday, sending it to the full Senate for consideration. If the bill passes, it would offer a cheaper forum to bring copyright claims that would likely be appealing to smaller and independent artists who could sue another person or company for up to $30,00, sparing them hefty litigation costs....

