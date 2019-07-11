Chase's Suit Over $69M Patent Pay Survives Toss Bid

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Delaware chancellor on Thursday allowed the bulk of a Chase Bank suit related to a prior court-ordered $69 million royalty refund it wants to collect from patent licensing firm DataTreasury Corp. to move forward as another suit related to the refund also proceeds. In a 70-page opinion, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard ruled that although some of JPMorgan Chase Bank NA’s claims against DTC are time-barred, others can proceed, including Chase’s assertion it should be able to recover $13.7 million for certain alleged fraudulent transfers made to DTC insiders between 2011 and 2013 and that DTC’s directors should be held liable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS