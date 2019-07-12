President Not Immune From Indictment, Legal Scholars Say

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Two legal experts told the House Judiciary Committee on Friday that President Donald Trump should not be immune from legal consequences while he is in office and that he committed multiple acts of obstruction of justice. During a hearing on examining the constitutional processes for addressing presidential misconduct, Caroline Fredrickson, president of the American Constitution Society, and Michael Gerhardt, a professor of constitutional law at the University of North Carolina School of Law, both told the committee that they disagreed with an opinion by the Office of Legal Counsel that the president can not be indicted. "One of the weaknesses of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS