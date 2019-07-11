DOL's Job Training Department Finally Gets New Leader

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed a new assistant secretary for employment and training at the U.S. Department of Labor, giving the office its first leader since President Donald Trump's inauguration more than two years ago. The Senate voted 54-39 to confirm John Pallasch to lead the Employment and Training Administration, which oversees workforce development programs such as Job Corps and serves more than 22 million people with a roughly $9 billion budget. Pallasch is among the latest of several nominees to labor and employment positions who have waited months or years for confirmation amid Democratic opposition, after the chamber's Republicans...

