Claims Trimmed From Chemical Co. Atty's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A former in-house attorney at Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. who says she was fired after complaining about gender discrimination saw a New York federal court slash several claims from her lawsuit Thursday but deny the company's dismissal bid. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman agreed to toss Jennifer S. Fischman's state retaliation claims, as well as claims for intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent destruction of employment opportunities but refused to toss the rest of the suit. "To the extent that defendants' motion is premised on what may happen later in the litigation — that is, on evidence that Fischman may seek...

