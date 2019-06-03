7th Circ. Digs Into Injunction Over Ind. Abortion Clinic License

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Seventh Circuit judges on said during oral argument Thursday that a preliminary injunction blocking Indiana’s abortion clinic licensing law is “more than a little problematic,” but that they were also troubled by the state’s decision to deny the clinic a license to operate. Indiana is asking the Seventh Circuit to stay a district court’s injunction that blocks the state from applying its abortion clinic licensing law to Whole Women’s Health Alliance, which sought to establish a medical abortion clinic in South Bend. The lower court reasoned that a subjective process such as requiring a license before authorizing a clinic to operate...

