Travelers Has To Defend Magnetek In Monsanto PCB Suits

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge found Thursday that Travelers Indemnity Co. is on the hook to defend Magnetek Inc. in a slew of lawsuits over Monsanto Co.'s production of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs.

The industrial technology company says it gained insurance coverage from Travelers when it acquired Universal Manufacturing Corp., which was insured by Travelers, from Fruit of the Loom in 1986. Past settlement agreements — including one with FOTL in 2004 that Travelers claimed released it from all obligations under the UMC policies — don't relieve the insurer of its responsibility, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman found.

"The problem with...

Case Information

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

110(Contract: Insurance)

Date Filed

April 27, 2017

