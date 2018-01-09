USCIS Faulted For Sitting Too Long On Crime Victims' Visas

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge on Thursday faulted U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for waiting over three years to extend deportation protections to nine crime victims and their families, giving the agency one month to decide on the pending U-visa petitions. Rejecting USCIS' claim that budgetary constraints made the delays reasonable, U.S. District Judge Margaret B. Seymour said the agency's explanation would mean that it could shield itself from legal challenges to visa delays simply by claiming inadequate funding. "This outcome is not acceptable," she wrote, ordering USCIS to decide within 30 days whether the families are eligible to be put...

