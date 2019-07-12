GAO Urges CBP To Conduct Better Facility Oversight

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has found that U.S. Customs and Border Protection failed to assess conditions at the vast majority of its land border crossings between 2016 and 2018, and is urging the agency to conduct more inspections. The GAO recommended in a report published Thursday that the CBP develop plans to conduct inspections every three years, as required by the Department of Homeland Security’s policies, that would supply better information about infrastructure needs at the facilities. The office also advised facilitating information-sharing between CBP and the General Services Administration, which owns 101 land border crossings and conducts separate assessments...

