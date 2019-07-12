Hawaii Gov. Axes First-Of-Its-Kind Satellite Privacy Bill

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Hawaii's Democratic governor has vetoed legislation aimed at protecting consumers' location data gathered from smartphones, tablets and other technology equipped with satellite navigation, telling the state legislature that the bill is too vague to manage such an intertwined industry. "This bill is objectionable because it attempts to regulate a complex national industry without sufficient and appropriate wording to ensure consistent compliance and enforcement," Gov. David Ige told his legislature earlier this week in his explanation for the veto. "The lack of clarity in this bill as currently drafted will lead to ambiguity, confusion, and unintended consequences should it become law."...

