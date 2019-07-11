Developer Asks Pa. Panel For Redo On $1.47M Asbestos Fine

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The company redeveloping a former Westinghouse research facility outside of Pittsburgh deserves a new hearing on the Allegheny County Health Department's $1.47 million fine for the developer's alleged mishandling of asbestos removal, the developer told the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania Wednesday. Churchill Community Development LP, which has been working to convert parts of the Westinghouse Research Park into a movie studio, argued in its brief that the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas was right to overturn a health department hearing officer's determination that the company had the assets to prepay the county's largest-ever asbestos fine, and had properly granted the...

