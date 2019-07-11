Cos.’ Antitrust Compliance Programs Gain Leverage With DOJ

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Being the first company to blow the whistle on criminal antitrust violations is no longer the only way to gain credit with the U.S. Department of Justice, under a policy reversal announced Thursday that will now consider "robust" compliance programs when contemplating bringing charges. "Longstanding policy" at the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division has been to avoid giving companies credit at the charging stage simply because a firm employs a compliance program meant to avoid corporate malfeasance, and has instead been to grant leniency only to the first whistleblower to come clean completely, division chief Makan Delrahim said in a...

