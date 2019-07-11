2 Firms May Seek $9M Fee In $30M Handy & Harman Deal

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Block & Leviton LLP and Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP, class counsel for Handy & Harman Ltd. shareholders who have tentatively reached a $30 million deal to end a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit over the industrial manufacturer's merger with Steel Partners Holdings LP, may seek up to $9 million of that amount for attorney fees. A stipulated settlement filed in Delaware Chancery Court Wednesday, which formalizes terms of a deal initially announced in May, said that Block & Leviton and Heyman Enerio will seek up to 30% of the settlement fund for “reimbursement of litigation expenses” and that lead plaintiff...

