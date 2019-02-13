Insurers Want To Investigate J&J Talc Supplier's Ch. 11

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Saying it needed to level the playing field, an insurer group covering a predecessor of Johnson & Johnson's bankrupt talc supplier Imerys sought Delaware court approval Thursday for access to all records shared with attorneys for Imerys’ current and future asbestos injury claimants. The Cyprus Historical Excess Insurers’ request invoked Section 2004 of the Bankruptcy Code, which provides broad rights to examine debtors, those associated with their cases and their records. According to the excess insurers, Imerys Talc America Inc. already has provided substantial information, including privileged materials that should have been withheld, to attorneys representing current and future tort claimants....

