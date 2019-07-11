Colgate Taps Wachtell On $1.69B Deal For Skin Care Biz

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Consumer products giant Colgate-Palmolive, working with Wachtell Lipton, said Thursday that it has agreed to buy French skin care business Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques in a deal worth roughly €1.5 billion ($1.69 billion). The agreement stands to bolster Colgate-Palmolive Co.'s portfolio of skin care products, particularly in the area of facial care, according to a statement. Formed in 1978, Filorga sells products online and in stores and pharmacies in more than 60 countries, with its largest markets including France, Italy, Spain and China. The company sells a range of skin care products, including face masks and wrinkle creams. Noel Wallace, president and...

