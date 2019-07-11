Deals Rumor Mill: J.Crew, AB InBev, Hitachi

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- J.Crew has tapped four banks to help it list its Madewell unit, Reuters reported on Thursday. According to the report, the retailer has tapped Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley as underwriters for the offering. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that an initial public offering of the unit is expected after Labor Day. The public offering of AB InBev’s Asia Pacific unit could price toward the low end of a projected range, Bloomberg reported late Wednesday. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that the books for the unit have been oversubscribed, and the price has not...

