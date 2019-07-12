J&J Surgical Staplers Injured Man's Stomach, Suit Claims

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A California man is suing Johnson & Johnson and one of its subsidiaries, saying he was severely injured by a surgical stapler that the company claimed was safe to use for more than a year before it was recalled. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Court, David Bakos said the curved intraluminal stapler, made and marketed by Ethicon Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Inc., was used during his gastrointestinal surgery at USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and Hospital in April. According to the suit, the stapler's defective design caused him pain and fever and required additional surgery...

