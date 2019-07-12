Palladium Closes $1.6B Fund Targeting Middle Market Cos.

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 12:42 PM EDT) -- Palladium Equity Partners said Friday it closed its latest fund with roughly $1.6 billion in commitments that will be used to invest in and partner with middle market companies. Palladium Equity Partners LLC said the fund, Palladium Equity Partners V LP, will partner with founders to help grow and improve the companies’ operations, but did not specify a particular industry it will focus on. Palladium said the fund surpassed its predecessor fund, Palladium Equity Partners IV LP, which landed roughly $1.1 billion. "As we deploy PEP V, we are excited to continue to partner with founders and management teams to help...

