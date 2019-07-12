Weil Reps Campbell In $300M Snack Food Unit Sale

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Campbell Soup Co., led by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, on Friday said it will sell a European snack food unit for $300 million to an affiliate of Italian chocolate and confections maker Ferrero, the latest divestiture after the food company settled with an activist investor in November. New Jersey-based Campbell said the sale of Kelsen Group A/S, a Denmark-based baked snack maker, will allow the company to reduce its debt. It is also part of an ongoing push to sell the entire Campbell International business, of which Kelsen is a part. "The sale of Kelsen Group supports our strategy to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS