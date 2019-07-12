Labor Secretary Stepping Down Amid Epstein Deal Criticism

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 10:19 AM EDT) -- Embattled Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is stepping down from his post amid fierce criticism over his role in striking a plea agreement with accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. President Donald Trump spoke to members of the media Friday morning alongside Labor Secretary Alex Acosta. The president said Acosta will resign. (AP) President Donald Trump announced Friday that Acosta would step down, two days after the labor secretary defended the Epstein deal, which he cut in 2008 as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. The decision will be effective in a week, Acosta said in a press conference alongside the...

