European Court Won't Toss Electronics Cos.' Bid Rig Fines

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The European Court of Justice has issued five separate rulings that uphold a total of €116 million ($130.6 million) in fines against electronics suppliers for collusion to rig bids for optical disk drives sold to Dell and Hewlett Packard. The top court decided, however, not to increase fines against one of the drive suppliers as sought by the European Commission, which originally issued the fines in October 2015. At the time, the bloc's antitrust authority accused eight optical disk drive suppliers of taking part in the collusive plot. The penalties upheld in a string of judgments Friday are against five alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS