Contractor Status Lets Pa. Therapy Group Off Hook For Taxes

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Psychotherapists with a Pennsylvania-based counseling practice were deemed to be independent contractors by a state appeals court on Friday, as part of a published ruling that cleared the company from paying unemployment compensation taxes for the workers. A seven-judge Commonwealth Court panel ruled that Pathways Counseling Services LLC did not act as a formal employer of its contracted therapists, but instead was more akin to a referral service for pairing the workers with clients, adding that, beyond that, the company had little control over how the therapist jobs were performed. "We conclude that the counselors with whom Pathways contracts are free from its...

