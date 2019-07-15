Chinese Co. Wins $1.15M Arbitral Award In Power Plant Row

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Chinese state-owned contractor has won a more than $1.15 million arbitral award in a dispute with a Malaysian construction engineering company over an agreement to supply equipment for an Indonesian power plant, according to a Friday announcement. Dongfang Electric Corp. prevailed Thursday in arbitral proceedings against a Zelan Berhad subsidiary that arose out of the Chinese company's contract to provide boilers, turbines and generators for a power plant in Rembang, Indonesia, the Malaysian company said in an announcement. The arbitrator ordered Zelan Berhad's Zelan Holdings (M) Sdn. Bhd. to pay nearly $1.15 million, plus interest and legal and arbitration costs,...

