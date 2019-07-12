Law360's Pro Say: Neal Katyal On Trump's Census About-Face

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court term is over, but what will we remember 10 years from now? On this week’s Pro Say podcast, we’re joined by former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal, who shares his take on the biggest trends, Trump finally abandoning his plan to add a citizenship question to the census, and whether stare decisis is in trouble. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week: Ep. 111: Katyal On SCOTUS Trends & Trump’s Census...

