Pa. Justices Snub Appeal In Nursing Home Arbitration Row

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania won’t review a lower court’s ruling that a woman’s husband could sign an arbitration agreement for her when she was admitted to a Pennsylvania nursing home her family would later sue over her death, the high court announced Thursday. The Supreme Court denied a petition for allowance of appeal from the estate of Mildred F. Snyder and her executor, Ernest E. Christopher, letting stand a Superior Court of Pennsylvania ruling that sent some of the estate’s claims against Golden Gate National Senior Care to arbitration as dictated by an alternative dispute resolution agreement that Mildred Snyder’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS