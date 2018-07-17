Notre Dame Had 'Serious Cause' To Ax Teacher, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday reversed a $500,000 award to a former tenured professor at the University of Notre Dame accused of misusing grant funds, finding the university followed proper procedure and that there was "serious cause" for his termination. The panel said the university had a legitimate reason to dismiss Oliver Collins, a former tenured professor of electrical engineering, because the facts showed he misrepresented his intended use of the grant funds, purchased equipment other than that listed in his grant proposals, used the equipment for unrelated purposes, and stored pornographic images on computers improperly purchased with grant funds, exposing...

