Trump, Morales Meeting Delayed Amid Asylum Deal Pushback

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales have postponed their upcoming meeting at the White House, previously scheduled for Monday, after a group of foreign ministers asked a Guatemalan court to block Morales from striking a safe third country agreement with the U.S. The two leaders had been expected to discuss the possibility of negotiating such a deal, which would largely prevent Salvadoran and Honduran migrants from applying for asylum in the U.S., despite strong pushback from refugee advocates and Democratic leadership. But in statement published Sunday, the Guatemalan government said that the meeting will be delayed until a legal...

