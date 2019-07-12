Trump, Morales To Meet Amid Pushback On Asylum Deal

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump will meet with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales at the White House on Monday, where he is likely to discuss the possibility of negotiating a safe third country agreement over strong pushback from refugee advocates and Democratic leadership. Trump tweeted weeks ago that he is working on an agreement with Guatemala to mandate that asylum-seekers make their claims in the first “safe” country they cross into, in an effort to lower the number of asylum-seekers heading to the U.S. southwest border. For migrants from El Salvador and Honduras, the first country they would cross into would be Guatemala. Under...

