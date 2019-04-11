Feds Say Craig's Mueller Interview Relevant At FARA Trial

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors urged a D.C. judge on Thursday to allow evidence at the upcoming trial of ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig about how the firm was paid for a controversial report at the center of the case and Craig's statements about that report to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators last year. Craig, who is charged with lying to federal officials about work commissioned by Paul Manafort, has argued that allowing testimony about his interview with Mueller could confuse jurors and prejudice his case. He is also seeking to prevent evidence about who footed Skadden's bill for that work. But Craig's position that...

