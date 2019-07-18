Bill Roundup: CBP Standards, Migrant Military Families

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Democrats in both chambers of Congress have recently introduced legislation aiming to establish new baseline standards for immigration detention and the care of immigrant minors in light of reports of unsafe conditions in border facilities, as well as deportation protection for military families. Here, Law360 examines their proposals. Raising Detention Standards Senate Democrats introduced a bill Wednesday that would establish standards of care for individuals in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody to ensure their basic health and medical needs are met. Co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, the bill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS