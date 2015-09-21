Dental Supplier Says 2nd Circ. Sunk Startup's Damages Claim

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Benco Dental Supply Co. told a New York federal court on Thursday that a recent ruling from the Second Circuit shows that the damages being pursued by online supplier SourceOne Dental Inc. over an alleged boycott are too speculative. The case accuses Benco and other major dental suppliers of colluding to stamp out the upstart rival by boycotting its suppliers and supporters. But Benco said in a motion Thursday that the Second Circuit recently affirmed the dismissal of claims from a company that sold products through SourceOne, showing that the online distributor’s claims should also be nixed. “[The company] was seeking...

