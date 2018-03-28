Glass Makers' Patent Spat Ends With Whimper At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Five days after the Federal Circuit lobbed tough questions at sparring glass makers, the court shot down one’s bid for enhanced damages and left in place a $50.3 million judgment against its rival for infringing a glass recycling patent. In a one-line nonprecedential order issued Friday without an opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel affirmed a 2017 Delaware jury verdict that saddled Ardagh Glass Inc. with the eight-figure judgment for willfully stepping on the patent held by Green Mountain Glass LLC. The jury found it “more likely true than not that Ardagh infringed” one of two Green Mountain patents, according to the...

