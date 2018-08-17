Rimini Fights Oracle Injunction, $29M Atty Fee Win At 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Rimini Street Inc. urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to slash a $28.5 million attorney fee award and scrap an injunction barring the software support service from copying Oracle's software, arguing that it stopped infringing the software years ago and the injunction is "dramatic and broad." During a hearing in Portland, Oregon, Rimini Street's counsel, Mark A. Perry argued that U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks abused his discretion and erred by issuing a nearly identical permanent injunction and fee award that the Ninth Circuit previously rejected. Perry said the judge's ruling ignored that the company had changed its business practices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS