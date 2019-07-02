Possible Child Porn May Undo Epstein Bid For Home Jail

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein's bid for release ahead of trial on underage sex trafficking charges may be a hard sell given the wishes of victims and what could be child pornography found in his home, despite his offer to pay private guards to keep watch. Epstein proposed a bail package Thursday that he said would shut down any potential avenues of escape, including via hiring private security guards. But attorneys versed in bail proceedings say that is unlikely to be enough, given prosecutors’ assertions that they’ve potentially found child pornography. Berit Berger, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan who now leads...

