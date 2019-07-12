Prominent Union Leader Dies Of Heart Attack At 57

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Prominent labor leader Héctor Figueroa, president of the New York-based property service workers' union 32BJ SEIU, has died of a heart attack, the union announced Friday. The union, which represents over 163,000 workers up and down the eastern part of the United States, said in a statement Friday that Figueroa died unexpectedly Thursday night at age 57. A union spokesperson confirmed to Law360 that the cause of death was a heart attack, and that 32BJ Secretary-Treasurer Kyle Bragg is set to succeed Figueroa as president. “For those of us who have worked with him to further the well-being of our members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS