Libra Sparks Bipartisan Angst, But What Can Regulators Do?

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A volley of presidential tweets underscored the bipartisan opposition that planned cryptocurrency Libra faces in Washington, but as the Facebook-led project takes center stage in a pair of congressional hearings, there’s no single switch that officials can flip to halt it in its tracks. President Donald Trump took a whack at Libra in a trio of Twitter messages Thursday evening, saying he is “not a fan of” cryptocurrencies and predicting that the digital coin unveiled last month “will have little standing or dependability.” “If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new banking charter and become subject to all banking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS