PTAB Revives Part Of Wirtgen Patent In Rare Rehearing

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- In a rare move, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has granted Wirtgen America Inc.'s request for a rehearing after the board invalidated the machine manufacturer's patent on a road milling machine, reviving some of the claims the second time around. In May, PTAB ruled that Wirtgen's U.S. Patent No. 7,828,309 were invalid as obvious over earlier U.S. and German patents. The '309 patent had been challenged in inter partes review by Illinois-based Caterpillar Inc. in October 2017 after Wirtgen accused it of selling road milling machines for concrete and asphalt pavement that infringed its patents. Wirtgen said some of the...

