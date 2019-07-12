Dentists Worry FCC Robocall Rules Will Curb Patient Outreach

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The American Dental Association has expressed concern that efforts by the Federal Communications Commission to stymie the rising tide of robocalls could stop dental offices from using automated messages to remind patients to schedule appointments. In a letter dated June 28 and posted to the FCC docket on Thursday, the organization — which said it represents more than 160,000 dentists — insisted that the agency's new robocall blocking rules should have specific provisions explaining that they don't affect legitimate callers. "The ruling is contrary to Congress' longstanding intent that the FCC work to block only illegal calls and not lawful calls from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS