Deals Rumor Mill: NSF, Clariant, Armacell

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- British fund manager Neil Woodford is mulling selling some or all of his stake in consumer finance company Non-Standard Finance PLC, Bloomberg reported Friday. According to the report, Woodford-founded firm Woodford Investment Management is NSF's second-largest shareholder. The report states that institutional investors have expressed interest in buying Woodford's NSF stock and a deal could come as soon as next week. According to the report, Woodford's stake is worth roughly £26 million ($32.7 million). Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant is in the home stretch to sell a packaging unit, Reuters reported Friday. According to the report, the company expects final bids...

