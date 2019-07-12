Fla. Jury Absolves Zimmer In Hip Implant Injury Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida state jury has cleared Zimmer Inc. from claims the medical device maker sold defective prosthetic hip implant devices and failed to warn doctors about the risks associated with metal corrosion that left a Florida woman injured. After less than an hour of deliberation, the jury found Thursday that Zimmer's Kinectiv dual modular hip device was not defective and did not cause Diane Noto's injuries after it led to increased levels of metals in her body and she needed surgery to remove it. Warsaw, Indiana-based Zimmer distributor Precision Orthopedics Inc. was also absolved of the strict liability design defect claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS