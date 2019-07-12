How A Doc's FCA Suit Turned Into $1.4B Opioid Deal

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- An addiction specialist looking to take on Reckitt Benckiser's marketing practices for its opioid treatment found a path to victory by filing a whistleblower suit so that the federal government would get involved, culminating in a record-breaking $1.4 billion deal. Attorney William Hanagami said that when his late client Dr. Stuart J. Finkelstein first came to him with his concerns about how British pharmaceutical company Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC was marketing Suboxone, they debated between filing a class action or a False Claims Act lawsuit. Ultimately, the decision came down to what was more likely to stop Reckitt's practices, and they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS